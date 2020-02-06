Daytrippers: New Haven’s Taco Tour adds new spice to Elm City Culture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Pizza might be the main staple and stand atop the food pyramid in New Haven but Colin Caplan, who runs the Taste of New Haven Food Tours, is now adding the almighty Taco into the mix.

In addition to the Pizza tours he already ruins, Caplan has begun the New Haven Taco Tour. "Tacos are gaining on Pizza," the affable Caplan said. He added, "The Taco Tour is all about explaining a little bit of downtown New Haven, some of the best restaurants around, and we’re going to eat tacos and drink some margaritas."

With Taco tasting spots like Geronimo Tequilla Bar, Pacifico, and Te-Amo, Caplan says there is no shortage of places to enjoy the Mexican specialty -- prepared in a variety of ways. "In downtown New Haven, you can't go wrong," Caplan said. Ruben Ortiz, sporting a pair socks emblazoned with tacos on them, said of the tour, "New Haven is much more than just pizza, New Haven is a foodie city."

The New Haven Taco will run at select times over the next few months, the popular pizza tours run frequently. To find out more about the Taste of New Haven Food Tours click here.