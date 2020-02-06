Full list of closures and delays
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

DNC chair calls for ‘recanvass’ of Iowa results after delays

Posted 3:18 PM, February 6, 2020, by

Democrats charged with reworking the "superdelegate" system took a big step Tuesday to change the way candidates will win the party's nomination for president. Full Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The chairman of the Democratic National Committee is calling for a “recanvass” of the results of the Iowa caucuses.

Party leader Tom Perez tweeted Thursday that “enough is enough” after three days of technical issues and delays.

He says the recanvass is needed to “assure public confidence.”

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are nearly tied for the lead with 97% of precincts reporting.

Both candidates have declared themselves victorious in Monday’s contest.

The Associated Press has not called the race.

It’s unclear if the Iowa state party planned to follow the directive of the national leader to recanvass the results.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.