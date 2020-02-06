× Fairfield PD: Bridgeport man smashes windows of 6 vehicles, charged with burglary

FAIRFIELD — Police have arrested a man after they said he broke into several vehicles overnight.

According to police, they were called to Gaine’s Construction on Berwick Court on a motion alarm. When they arrived, they saw no forced entry into the building, but while they checked the parking lot, they found a rear window smashed. The vehicle appeared to be rummaged through, police said.

Officers also discovered smashed out vehicle windows at Fairfield Auto Works on Berwick Court, and Abbey Tent Rental on Commerce Drive. Police said a total of six vehicles were damaged.

Soon after they arrived at Gaine’s Construction, police said a Sergeant fond a man walking on Commerce Drive, a short distance away from the damaged vehicles. The suspect had items reportedly taken from the burglarized cars, along with tools that police said are commonly used to commit burglaries.

Police arrested 37-year-old Wilberto Lozada Acosta of Bridgeport. Acosta was charged with six counts of Burglary in the Third Degree, six counts of Larceny in the Six Degree, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Interfering with Police.

Police said Acosta had a criminal history that includes burglary and is currently being held on a $10,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on February 20th.