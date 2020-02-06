Free health screenings to be offered at two dozen CT Stop & Shop stores this weekend
Stop & Shop will be offering free health screenings at 24 stores across Connecticut.
The event is scheduled to start 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 8.
Participants can get free blood pressure, blood glucose, and cholesterol screenings. These types of screenings can identify possible cases of high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or diabetes.
Stop & Shop pharmacists will also review a customer’s immunization history to see what immunizations may not be up to date.
Flu shots, shingles vaccine, or other immunizations which are often covered by their insurance programs, will also be available to customers.
The event is sponsored by Tylenol.
Below is a list of the stores that are offering the screenings:
- 2200 Bedford St, Stamford, CT 06905
- 385 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk, CT 06854
- 44 Lake Ave Ext, Danbury, CT 06811
- 1160 Kings Hwy Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824
- 1790 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 06880
- 125 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield, CT 06877
- 380 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851
- 1380 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, CT 06109
- 1095 Kennedy Rd, Windsor, CT 06095
- 200 New Hartford Rd, Winsted, CT 06098
- 80 Town Line Rd, Rocky Hill, CT 06067
- 54 Hazard Ave, Enfield, CT 06082
- 99 Linwood Ave, Colchester, CT 06415
- 10 Pitkin Rd, Vernon, CT 06066
- 100 Main St N, Southbury, CT 06488
- 597 Farmington Ave, Bristol, CT 06010
- 747 Pine St, Bristol, CT 06010
- 1309 Corbin Ave, New Britain, CT 06053
- 240 Chase Ave, Waterbury, CT 06704
- 220 CT-12, Groton, CT 06340
- 318 Middle Turnpike W, Manchester, CT 06040
- 370 Hemmingway Ave East Haven, CT 6512
- 275 Highland Ave, Cheshire, CT 06410
- 206 Kitts Ln, Newington, CT 06111
- 50 Windsorville Rd, Vernon, CT 06066
