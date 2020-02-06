× Free health screenings to be offered at two dozen Stop & Shop’s across Connecticut

Stop & Shop will be offering free health screenings at 24 stores across Connecticut.

The event is scheduled to start 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 8.

Participants can get free blood pressure, blood glucose, and cholesterol screenings. These types of screenings can identify possible cases of high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or diabetes.

Stop & Shop pharmacists will also review a customer’s immunization history to see what immunizations may not be up to date.

Flu shots, shingles vaccine, or other immunizations which are often covered by their insurance programs, will also be available to customers.

The event is sponsored by Tylenol.

Below is a list of the stores that are offering the screenings:

2200 Bedford St, Stamford, CT 06905

385 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk, CT 06854

44 Lake Ave Ext, Danbury, CT 06811

1160 Kings Hwy Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824

1790 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 06880

125 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield, CT 06877

380 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

1380 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, CT 06109

1095 Kennedy Rd, Windsor, CT 06095

200 New Hartford Rd, Winsted, CT 06098

80 Town Line Rd, Rocky Hill, CT 06067

54 Hazard Ave, Enfield, CT 06082

99 Linwood Ave, Colchester, CT 06415

10 Pitkin Rd, Vernon, CT 06066

100 Main St N, Southbury, CT 06488

597 Farmington Ave, Bristol, CT 06010

747 Pine St, Bristol, CT 06010

1309 Corbin Ave, New Britain, CT 06053

240 Chase Ave, Waterbury, CT 06704

220 CT-12, Groton, CT 06340

318 Middle Turnpike W, Manchester, CT 06040

370 Hemmingway Ave East Haven, CT 6512

275 Highland Ave, Cheshire, CT 06410

206 Kitts Ln, Newington, CT 06111

50 Windsorville Rd, Vernon, CT 06066