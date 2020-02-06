Local ski areas battle uphill after warm temps and rain

Full list of closures and delays
Posted 5:56 PM, February 6, 2020

NEW HARTFORD -- A Thursday in February usually has scores of skiers and snowboarders in rapid decent atop the slopes of Ski Sundown but a spell of rain and warmer temps changed that.

The mountain closed for the day on Thursday due to the inclement weather, as did Ski Southington in Plantsville.

Bob Switzgable, who has owned Ski Sundown for 19 years, said "Mother Nature is being fickle this year."

Switzgable added that his team of snow makers took advantage of cold temps in December so the slopes have ample snow on them.

"We have snow stockpiled," Swirtzgable said then noted that the coming weekend should be good for alpine sports enthusiasts at Sundown. "A day like today doesn't help but it will turn around," he said.

With rain in the forecast for Friday it is advised that skiers check to make sure their favorite ski area is open. To find out about current conditions click here.

