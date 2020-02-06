Full list of closures and delays
Madoff seeks prison release, citing terminal kidney failure

NEW YORK - MARCH 12: Financier Bernard Madoff arrives at Manhattan Federal court on March 12, 2009 in New York City. Madoff is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on 11 felony counts which under federal law can result in a sentence of about 150 years. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff says he has less than 18 months to live and has asked a federal judge to grant him a compassionate release from his 150-year prison sentence.

Madoff’s lawyer filed court papers Wednesday saying the 81-year-old has terminal kidney failure. Madoff told The Washington Post he’s remorseful for orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history and wants to salvage his relationships with his grandchildren.

Prosecutors declined to comment on the request but are expected to respond in court papers. Madoff pleaded guilty in 2009 to swindling thousands of clients out of billions of dollars.

