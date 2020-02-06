× Madoff seeks prison release, citing terminal kidney failure

Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff says he has less than 18 months to live and has asked a federal judge to grant him a compassionate release from his 150-year prison sentence.

Madoff’s lawyer filed court papers Wednesday saying the 81-year-old has terminal kidney failure. Madoff told The Washington Post he’s remorseful for orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history and wants to salvage his relationships with his grandchildren.

Prosecutors declined to comment on the request but are expected to respond in court papers. Madoff pleaded guilty in 2009 to swindling thousands of clients out of billions of dollars.