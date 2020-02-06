× McDonald’s Shamrock Shake returns this month marking its 50th anniversary

HARTFORD — Feeling green? The Shamrock Shake, the pastel-neon green milkshake from McDonald’s, is coming back this month.

It’s also celebrating its 50th anniversary! Fun fact: The Shamrock Shake was created in 1967 by Hal Rosen, a Connecticut McDonald’s Owner and Operator who made the treat for St. Patrick’s Day. It didn’t officially debut until 1970.

While the mint-flavored milkshake is usually only available in select areas, McDonald’s says it will be available nationwide this year starting February 19th.

It’s also bringing along a friend this year: The OREO Shamrock McFlurry. The McFlurry will taste similar to the Shamrock Shake but with some OREOs blended in.

“We’ve been serving the iconic, cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 years and it’s become synonymous with McDonald’s ever since,” said McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. “We’re excited to serve up a new way to experience the one-of-a-kind Shamrock flavor in our new OREO Shamrock McFlurry. Our chefs worked to get the perfect balance of OREO cookies and mint for this new delicious dessert. We can’t wait for customers to get a taste this spring.”

And yes, the Shamrock Shake even comes with its own set of fun facts.