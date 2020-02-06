Full list of closures and delays
Meal House: Pastry Cream and Chocolate Sugar Dough by Sift Bake Shop

Posted 11:48 AM, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 12:04PM, February 6, 2020

Recipe provided by Sift Bake Shop in Mystic

Sift Pastry Cream

Ingredients:
Custard
3 Cups
1# 8 Ounces
1 ½ Ounces
Teaspoon
2 ounces
3 Each
3 Ounces
Milk
Sugar
Butter
Vanilla Beans
Cornstarch
Eggs
Yolks

Directions:
Boil your milk, half your sugar and vanilla.

Mix together other half of sugar with cornstarch.

Once your milk is boiling, add your eggs and yolks to your cornstarch mixture.

Slowly temper your milk into your egg mixture.

Add back to the heat and whisk continuously until it becomes thick and back to a boil.

Once cooked, take off the heat and add butter.

 

Sift Chocolate Sugar Dough

Ingredients:
1# 2 Ounces
1# 2 Ounces
1# 14 Ounces
6 Each
6 Ounces
Butter
Confectioners Sugar
All Purpose Flour
Eggs
Cocoa Powder

Directions:
Cream together your butter and confectioners sugar.

Add eggs one at a time to the butter and confectioners sugar mixture, scrape down the bowl after each egg.

Sift together your flour and cocoa powder and fold it into the butter mixture by hand.

