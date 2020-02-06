Meal House: Pastry Cream and Chocolate Sugar Dough by Sift Bake Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipe provided by Sift Bake Shop in Mystic

Sift Pastry Cream

Ingredients:

Custard

3 Cups

1# 8 Ounces

1 ½ Ounces

Teaspoon

2 ounces

3 Each

3 Ounces

Milk

Sugar

Butter

Vanilla Beans

Cornstarch

Eggs

Yolks

Directions:

Boil your milk, half your sugar and vanilla.

Mix together other half of sugar with cornstarch.

Once your milk is boiling, add your eggs and yolks to your cornstarch mixture.

Slowly temper your milk into your egg mixture.

Add back to the heat and whisk continuously until it becomes thick and back to a boil.

Once cooked, take off the heat and add butter.

Sift Chocolate Sugar Dough

Ingredients:

1# 2 Ounces

1# 2 Ounces

1# 14 Ounces

6 Each

6 Ounces

Butter

Confectioners Sugar

All Purpose Flour

Eggs

Cocoa Powder

Directions:

Cream together your butter and confectioners sugar.

Add eggs one at a time to the butter and confectioners sugar mixture, scrape down the bowl after each egg.

Sift together your flour and cocoa powder and fold it into the butter mixture by hand.