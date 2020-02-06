× More than 360 pounds of marijuana seized from motor vehicle stop in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass — Massachusetts State Police arrested a man who they said was carrying over 360 pounds of marijuana, Wednesday.

Alexander Kong, 40 of Bayside, N.Y. was arrested for trafficking marijuana and speeding. He was held on $15,040 bail.

Police said a trooper was on patrol in the area of Exit 3A on Route 84 in Sturbridge when he observed a 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan merge onto the off-ramp at a clocked speed of 50 miles per hour. The speed limit on the ramp is 30 miles per hour. The trooper stopped the minivan on Route 20 eastbound prior to the Shell Gas Station.

When troopers searched the vehicle, they found more than 362 pounds of a substance believed to be marijuana inside three cardboard boxes, seven duffel bags and seven trash bags. Each one-pound marijuana package was heat-sealed.