New Britain private school student diagnosed with scabies

NEW BRITAIN— A parent notified Solterra Academy Wednesday that their child had been diagnosed with scabies.

FOX61 spoke with the principal who says the school took immediate action.

The academy sent the following statement:

Solterra Academy was notified on the morning of February 5, 2020, by a parent that her child was diagnosed with a case of scabies. The parent indicated that the doctor advised her to notify the school. Our nurses followed the school’s policy by immediately notifying administration and contacting the school’s medical advisor for guidance on how to handle the situation. By 10:30 that morning, the child’s classroom and two other areas the child had recently visited had been cleaned and disinfected per the CDC guidelines provided by our medical advisor. In addition, any soft items the child may have been in contact with were removed and cleaned. The rest of the school was deep cleaned by our night crew that evening. Related Story

What are scabies? An e-mail was sent immediately to all school staff regarding the risk of contagion and what steps staff should take. In addition, a letter with the CDC’s informational flier regarding scabies was sent home with all of the students in both English and Spanish. Earlier today, the school consulted with the New Britain Health Department, and we are sure that our initial response and plans to monitor the situation to prevent further outbreaks is in line with all CDC and Health Department guidelines. Solterra Academy remains dedicated to supporting the health and safety of all of our staff and students.

Caleb Cowles works with the city of New Britain Health Department and said there has only been one report since this incident was brought to him.

Coles said, “We found that they were in compliance with the CDC recommendations for responding to something like that and we are pretty satisfied with their response.”

Scabies is a small itch mite that burrows into the skin causing symptoms like intense itching and pimple-like skin rashes.

Patricia Garcia works as pediatric hospitalist at Connecticut Children’s, she explained, “Typically what you see in children is that they are just really scratching and they’ll scratch a lot at their hands and other parts of their body.”

According to health professionals, scabies are common in places where there is a dense population with close skin to skin contact.

Cowles said, “When you have a classroom environment where kids are bouncing off of each other and bouncing off of their teachers there is a higher risk of transmitting scabies from person to person.”

Typically scabies are treated with a topical creamed could take weeks to treat. Garcia added, “It’s applied once to the entire body, we leave it on its kind of like a shampoo gel type thing and you wash it off and usually repeat one week later.”

Health professionals recommend any parent to immediately wash clothes, bedding, and other garments with hot water.

Cowles said, “And for items that can’t be washed be enclosed in a bag for 3-4 days up to a week because the animal needs a person to thrive off of and be able to multiply itself. The closing in the bag pretty much ends that cycle it’s safe after that.”

Solterra Academy sent home a letter to parents and staff who will be watching in the coming weeks to see if any other child may have been affected.

