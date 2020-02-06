× Norwich murder suspect rejects plea deal, set to face retrial

NEW LONDON — Jean Jacques, a Haitian immigrant who entered the country illegally, rejected a plea deal from the state Thursday.

Jacques was convicted for the murder of 25-year-old Casey Chadwick in Norwich. He was sentenced to a maximum of 60 years in prison

In 2019, the State ruled that Jacques deserves a retrial because a search by Norwich police of his apartment was conducted before a search warrant was obtained.

Since Jacques has rejected the deal, the state is moving forward to begin preps for a trial.

Jacques was supposed to be deported around the time of Chadwick’s death. He penned a letter to FOX61 in 2016 saying the news was depicting him as “cold, cruel and uncaring” because he refused to speak or open his eyes in court.

The new trial is expected to take place in October.