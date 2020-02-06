× Person struck by Amtrak train in Madison

MADISON — Police are investigating after a person was struck by a train in Madison.

Amtrak says a person was struck by Northeast Regional train 66 around 5:10 a.m. They say there were no injuries to anyone on board.

Train 66 has been delayed for around an hour and 40 minutes just outside Old Saybrook.

CTrail Shoreline East announced Thursday morning that due to ‘police activity’, all rail service has been suspended indefinitely.

This is a developing story.

Train 66 is stopped outside of Old Saybrook (OSB) due to a trespasser incident. We will update as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) February 6, 2020

Due to police action train service has been suspended indefinitely, updates will follow. We apologize for the inconvenience. 2020-02-06 05:32:31 — CTrail Shore Line East Alerts (@SLEalerts) February 6, 2020