Person struck by Amtrak train in Madison
MADISON — Police are investigating after a person was struck by a train in Madison.
Amtrak says a person was struck by Northeast Regional train 66 around 5:10 a.m. They say there were no injuries to anyone on board.
Train 66 has been delayed for around an hour and 40 minutes just outside Old Saybrook.
CTrail Shoreline East announced Thursday morning that due to ‘police activity’, all rail service has been suspended indefinitely.
This is a developing story.
41.295991 -72.575415