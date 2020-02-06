Police called to Dulos home in Farmington

FARMINGTON — Police were called to the former home of Fotis Dulos after a moving van was found on the property.

Police were called Thursday afternoon to the home at 4 Jefferson Crossing.

There is a court order that says nothing can be removed from the home.

Police said in a statement, “We responded for questions regarding if property could be removed from the home, determined to be a civil issue and it was resolved. No enforcement action taken.”

FARMINGTON POLICE DISPATCH AUDIO VIA BROADCASTIFY

Dulos was found last Tuesday in the garage of the home with the car running. He later died at a New York hospital.

Dulos had been charged with the murder of his wife Jennifer Farber-Dulos. She has been missing since May 24. The couple was in a protracted divorce. There are a number of liens on the Farmington home.

Two others have been charge in the case.