Remember the Blizzard of 1978? It happened 42 years ago today

In the history of weather events in Connecticut, you`d be hard pressed to not put the Blizzard of 78 at the top of the list.

The ginormous nor`easter crippled not just the state - but all of New England - and those who remember the storm - well just say `crippled` may be an understatement.

30 hours - nearly 2 feet of snow - 70 mph winds, and hundreds of thousands of people affected - stranded on the highways, no power, nowhere to go - and no way to get there if they wanted to. Governor Ella Grasso making the call to shut down the state so that DOT crews could begin to catch up to the brunt of the storm, which started in the afternoon, and continued all night long .

When it was all over - the photos were amazing, and amazingly shocking. Highways littered with abandoned cars. Mounds of snow that would take weeks to melt. The mail, which always gets delivered, wasn’t delivered. Then again UConn classes were open. How`s that for dedication to academia?

When it was all done - it would be remembered as one of the worst storms ever to hit the Nutmeg State. many nor’easters and blizzards have come since, but with technology`s advancements - not only do the storms get watched more closely by meteorologists, the public also knows better in advance - how to plan, to prepare, and in the case of a big storm - they know when to stay home safely.