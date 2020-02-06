Report raises safety concerns about some child booster seats

Videos from side-impact crash tests, obtained by ProPublica, showed a dummy being tossed around in a child’s booster seat.

An investigation by ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom, is raising concerns about some of the safety claims made by the maker of a popular car booster seat.

ProPublica’s investigation focused on the Evenflo Big Kid booster and how it was marketed. The report found the seats have been marketed as “side-impact tested” and were initially recommended for children who weigh as little as 30 pounds.

Related Story

South Windsor police warn of viral TikTok video challenge that’s causing fires Videos of those side-impact crash tests, obtained by ProPublica, showed a dummy being tossed around in the booster seat. There’s no government oversight of side-impact tests, so companies are able to make up its own tests and decide what passes.

In response, Evenflo’s General Counsel told ProPublica that the company has been a pioneer in side-impact testing of boosters and other child car seats.

The Academy of Pediatrics recommends kids remain in a car seat with full harness restraints for as long as possible until they’re at least 40 pounds. That matches Canadian regulations. Until 2007, Evenflo marketed the big kid booster as safe for kids as young as one, as long as they weighed 30 pounds or more. Related Story

A baby stroller sold at Target and Amazon was recalled because of a possible fall hazard

A New York couple, Jay and Lindsay Brown, are suing Evenflo after a side-impact crash involving their two daughters, Jillian and Samantha.

According to CBS News and ProPublica, Jillian weighed 37 pounds, and she was strapped into an Evenflo Big Kid booster seat that was farthest from the crash impact.

Jillian suffered an “internal decapitation,” left paralyzed from the neck down and now relies on a ventilator to keep her alive, ProPublica reported. Samantha was in a different car seat and recovered. .@Evenflobaby labeled its booster seats as "side impact tested." We obtained those test videos. pic.twitter.com/v79oqjsJYf — ProPublica (@propublica) February 6, 2020

The company told CBS News that the booster performed as it was designed and Jillian’s injuries were primarily due to the severity of the crash and/or driver error.

According to CBS News, Evenflo changed the height and weight requirements in the owner’s manual of the booster seat just months before that crash, but didn’t notify parents who were already using the seats because the company said there was no safety impact related to the change.

Despite the Academy of Pediatrics recommendations, federal standards have set only a 30-pound minimum for booster usage and the car seat meets or exceeds standards.

But one doctor who viewed the crash test videos described what he saw to CBS News as “horrific.”