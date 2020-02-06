× Hartford police cruiser and SUV collide

HARTFORD — Officials said a Hartford police cruiser and an SUV collided Thursday afternoon.

The police cruiser reportedly struck a Toyota SUV in front of Metropolitan Community Church on the Wyllys Street end of Columbus Boulevard.

The cruiser was responding to officer in need call. Officials said it struck the rear of the Toyota and sustained significant front end damage.

The officer received minor injuries.

Both cars have been towed as a result of the crash.