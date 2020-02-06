Senator Murphy explains his vote to impeach President Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - Senator Chris Murphy was back in the state of Connecticut following his impeachment vote. He spoke to a full room of law students at the UConn School of Law while answering questions from the crowd and addressing some of the comments made by President Donald Trump.

"I want to make sure that people know why I cast this vote because it’s probably one of the most important I will cast as a United States Senator," said Sen. Murphy.

Sen. Murphy delivered a speech before taking questions from a crowd of mostly supporters at his Alma mater. The purpose was to explain his reasoning behind his vote to impeach President Trump.

"I don’t know what the impeachment powers are there for if not to protect the country from a President that is trying to rig an election," said Sen. Murphy.

President Trump addressed the media for the first time since being acquitted of abuse of power Thursday morning.

"This is what the end result is," said President Trump as he raised a paper with a headline reading "acquitted".

The President would mention some of the more consequential moments during his presidency. He also called out those who stood against him including a good friend of Sen. Murphy, Mitt Romney.

Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict. President Trump referred to him as “a failed presidential candidate” that “used religion as a crutch.”

"Mitt has thick skin. I think he knew what was coming his way," said Sen. Murphy. "I think he’s right to believe that his statement will be one the history books will look back kindly on."

Students in the crowd called Murphy’s speech poignant and moving.

"He was very genuine and was straight up with his facts and everything," said Christina Devivo of Central Connecticut State University. "He was inspiring at the same time."

"I have an enduring faith in democracy after his speech," said Dorianne Salmon of UConn School of Law. "I really do believe our government is working even though we may have good days and bad days."

Sen. Murphy hopes for more good days than bad going forward but he fears the President’s acquittal may lead to more corruption from the Oval office.

41.765804 -72.673372