Tuition to remain flat for community colleges; State universities increase around 3.5 percent

HARTFORD — The Board of Regents for Higher Education announced Thursday its unanimous vote to set tuition and fees for all Connecticut State Colleges and Universities.

The CSCU institutions include 12 community colleges, four state universities, and Charter Oak State College.

Under the approved structure, community college tuition and fees will remain flat, while they will increase around 3.5 percent at the state universities.

“For the first time in recent memory, community college students will not see a tuition and fee increase in the next academic year,” CSCU President Mark Ojakian said. “We are thrilled that the community colleges will remain the most affordable, accessible option for Connecticut students to pursue a high-quality education.”

At Charter Oak State College specifically, tuition will remain flat but fees will be reduced.

COSC full-time students are expected to see a total average decrease of 2.7 percent, saving $224.

“We are on a mission to continue to deliver a high quality, affordable online option for working adults in Connecticut and elsewhere who are seeking an academic credential,” COSC President Ed Klonoski added. “This includes providing fair and equitable rates for our students who are often juggling financial pressures including home-ownership/housing and raising families.”

On state university campuses, tuition and fees at the will increase at the following rates:

Commuter students — average 3.8 percent, just over $400 annually.

Resident students — average 3.3 percent, just ovr $800.

CSCU President Ojakian says the decision to ask university students to pay more is of course difficult.

However noted, “university leaders were able to balance their institutional financial needs with our mission as public universities to provide the highest quality education at the most accessible price point.”