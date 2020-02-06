× UConn knocks Tulsa out of first place in American, 72-56

TULSA — James Bouknight had a season-high 22 points as UConn topped Tulsa 72-56 on Thursday night and knocked the Golden Hurricane out of first place in the American Athletic Conference.

The victory was the first for the Huskies at Tulsa, after losing five previous games there.

Tulsa dropped to 11-2 at home and a half-game behind the new conference leader, Cincinnati. Martins Igbanu scored a career-high 29 points for the Golden Hurricane, whose six-game winning streak came to an end.