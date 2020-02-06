Full list of closures and delays
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Walmart shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes

Posted 8:22 PM, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 08:26PM, February 6, 2020

El Paso shooter suspect, Patrick Crusius, booking photo

EL PASO — The 21-year-old man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more in a shooting that targeted Mexicans in the border city of El Paso, Texas, has been charged with federal hate crimes.

An indictment unsealed Thursday charges Patrick Crusius with 90 counts under federal hate crime and firearms laws.

Federal prosecutors announced the charges at a Thursday afternoon news conference in El Paso.

A lawyer for Crusius says he hopes federal prosecutors don’t to seek his client’s execution. Crusius is already facing a potential death sentence in a state capital murder case.

You can see the full list of charges by clicking here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.