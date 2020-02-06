New Haven Police announce the launch of Harm Reduction Kits to help responses to overdoses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - The New Haven Police Department Thursday announced that dozens of officers had completed overdose response training last month. And, another step they’ve taken in ending the scourge has put the department in a unique position.

New Haven Police Chief Otoniel (Tony) Reyes said today that his department realizes that substance use disorder is a complicated, lifelong illness. So, they want to be that bridge from addiction to recovery.

In mid-August, of 2018, emergency crews responded to over 100 overdoses in a couple of days on or near the New Haven Green. That was certainly an impetus to affect change in New Haven.

“We know that purely arresting people is no way to curb the epidemic and we also know that a large proportion of our fatal overdoses in Connecticut include those that have come in contact with the criminal justice system,” said Chief Reyes.

Last month, nearly four dozen New Haven police officers underwent specialized training in addiction, harm reduction, stigma, suicide prevention and the use of Noloxone, which can reverse the effects of an overdose.

“Today, I am proud to be here to commend the New Haven Police Department, who becomes really the first police department in our state to provide individuals with harm reduction kits,” said Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, Commissioner Officer the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS).

The kits are given to those with known substance abuse issues as they are released from the New Haven Police detention center.

Robert Lawlor, of the Office of National Drug Control Policy described the contents of the harm reduction kits.

“There’s clean needles,” he said. “There’s sterile water. There‘s some burners. There’s some cotton. There’s Brillo for filters. There is a tourniquet.”

The bags also contain information about community resources available for when those struggling with addiction are ready to seek help.

“Generally speaking, officers and the public don’t understand addiction and that it isn’t a choice,” said Lt. Nick Marcucio, of the New Haven Police Dept.

“It will be spread throughout every member of the department because I think it’s important that every officer, that’s out on the street, doing that, the first responding to these incidents, have, are equipped with these tools,” said Chief Reyes.

The 43 officers trained are those that work at the New Haven Detention Center and have the most contact with incarcerated individuals, who could benefit from the harm reduction kits.