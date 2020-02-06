Weather Watch: Rain tapers off Thursday; Washout expected for Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the entire state excluding the shoreline for this morning as rain may freeze on surfaces in parts of the state. This is not going to be a major ice event for us but it doesn’t take much to cause slippery roads and walkways. For the majority of CT, it’s just a cold rainfall, but portions of northern CT may have a few icy patches on roads, sidewalks, and back decks!

Rain will gradually taper down this morning, but there will still be leftover drizzle and fog. It’ll stay cloudy and dreary today with some more rain picking back up this afternoon.

Then Friday looks like a bit of a washout with rain coming down heavy at times. It’s a close call, but some towns could possibly change over to a bit of snow to finish things off late Friday afternoon – Friday evening.

Saturday looks sunny and pleasant. We’re watching a nearby storm for Sunday but right now it looks like it may *just* miss us. We’ll keep you posted.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mainly rain with icy spots in northern CT. Watch for slick conditions on roads this morning. Plain rain and drizzle for most of the day. Highs around 40.

TONIGHT: Lingering rain showers with mild temperatures. Lows: 37-42.

FRIDAY: Rain heavy at times. Could end as wet snow in spots before tapering off late-day and at night. High: Upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: Mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Watching a nearby storm. High: Mid-upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance rain/snow shower. High: low-mid 40s.

