From Connecticut to Florida: Strangers help find girl’s missing military “daddy doll”

ATLANTA -- A mother reached out on Facebook Thursday morning, asking if anyone had seen her daughter's "daddy doll" which was lost while they were traveling.

The "daddy doll" was a stuffed doll with an image of the girl's father on it. The mother, Arielle Britton, said the doll went everyone with her daughter Kenley because he was currently deployed. It was made even more special by a special goodnight message that the father recorded for Kenley. Britton said her daughter listened to it every night.

The doll became lost while traveling from Bradley International Airport down Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, then down to Florida. Britton said she reported the doll missing to both airports Thursday, but it hadn't been found.

Britton made a post on her Facebook page, and the public got to work trying to find the doll for Kenley. Britton's original Facebook post received nearly 4,000 shares, and the story spread on Twitter as well.

Friday afternoon brought good news! A Delta Airlines employee found the doll in Atlanta. Britton said it was found on the plane they traveled on.

The doll is currently on his way back home to Kenley!

Britton thanked everyone at Delta and online who helped them find Kenley's "daddy doll"