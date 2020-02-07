× Ansonia Police to provide update on the homicide investigation of Christine Holloway

ANSONIA — Police announced Friday morning that they will be holding a press conference at noon to provide an update into the homicide of Christine Holloway.

1-year-old Vanessa Morales, Holloway’s daughter, has been missing since December 2. Holloway was found dead inside her home by police. The medical examiner said blunt force trauma was the cause of death. However, the Ansonia Police Department still believes, based on evidence, Vanessa is somewhere here in Connecticut.

Ansonia police said they needed help locating a Graco car seat, perhaps with a teething ring. There was also an Eddie Bauer backpack style diaper bag and a polka dot comforter that. They showed pictures of all three during a press conference.

“We encourage people to keep putting Vanessa‘s picture out there,” Lieutenant Patrick Lynch said. ”We believe that the more exposure it gets the better it is us and the better it is for getting baby Vanessa home.”

Vanessa Morales‘ father, Jose Morales, 43, who is the prime suspect in both the murder of his daughter’s mother and the baby’s disappearance, continues to be held on $250,000 bond after being arrested Dec. 3 on unrelated weapons charges.

“Our detectives still continue to work and build a very strong case and we’re hoping to bring that to a resolution quickly, as far as the homicide goes,” said Lynch.

Of course, several weeks ago, the FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of baby Vanessa Morales.