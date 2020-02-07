× Bail bondsman, former East Haven mayoral candidate “Big Steve” Tracey arrested on drug charges.

NEW HAVEN – “Big Steve” Tracey may be in big trouble.

New Haven Police say that on Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Woodward Avenue just before Main Street “to address a motor vehicle violation.”

Police said they identified the driver as Steven Tracey, whom wrestling fans may remember as “Dave Paradise,” when he spent several years as a pro wrestler for what was then the WWF. More recently, he has operated a bail bond company, and in November he ran for mayor of East Haven, with lawn signs advertising him as “Big Steve.

Police say the investigation proceeded beyond a simple traffic stop when they located over 200 oxycodone pills.

Tracey was arrested and charged with:

Failure to give proper turn signal

Possession of a controlled substance

Illegally obtaining drugs

Tracey was released on a $25,000 bond and will appear in Superior Court in New Haven on Thursday, February 13, 2020.