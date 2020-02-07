Board of Education slams New Britain Mayor over Coach Cochran social media post

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN- There’s some controversy brewing over the process to hire New Britain High School’s new football coach. The Board of Education is slamming Mayor Erin Stewart for a post she made on Facebook endorsing a well known former coach.

New Britain High School is on the hunt for a new football coach and one of the applicants is Jack Cochran. Mayor Erin Stewart said she loved to see Cochran leading the way for the Golden Hurricanes, but after posting a picture of Cochran's application on social media, the Board of Education got involved.

Stewart’s post is advocating for the hiring of Cochran with the #bringjackback. She was a student when Cochran previously coached the football team in the early 2000’s, bringing home three state titles.

Stewart said she was just stating her opinion and that she has nothing to due with the hiring process, which lies with the Athletic Director and the Board.

“When IA posted it out there, it was more or less for people of my age in town, to say 'hey guys check this out look who might be coming back',” Stewart said.

The board issued a lengthy response, in part it said:

"It is unfair and negligent for this process to be tainted with interference from Mayor Stewart through a rally call in support of a single candidate out of dozens. It makes the process inequitable to the pool of applicants"

“How I feel is irrelevant to the Board of Education process, so that’s why I'm a little perturbed at the fact that they felt the need to issue a statement and come after me for just stating my opinion as a citizen,” Stewart said.