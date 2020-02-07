EXCLUSIVE: Mother’s message to boy involved in crash that hurt Cromwell officer: “I just want him home”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL--The mother of a 12-year old boy wanted for his role in hitting an officer in a stolen car spoke exclusively to FOX61 on Friday.

An emotional Jacqueline Luz said her son, 12-year-old Carlos Roldan Jr., first ran away this past Friday. The next day he was found down the street with older kids.

Luz said, “He wants to roam and be able to go out and stay out as long as he wants, and I don’t allow that.”

Sunday, he disappeared in the night again, this time taking her car with him. The next time the car was seen was in Cromwell, where police allege Roldan and another teen were stealing from the Walmart in Cromwell.

According to police, when officers responded to the scene the driver -- believed to be the other teen, not Roldan -- put the car in reverse and injured one of the officers.

Luz said, “That makes me even more scared, I don’t know what he is thinking, I don’t know what this other kid is putting into his head. I don’t know”

Luz says her son is not dangerous and if he’s anywhere near a social media outlet or television, she hopes he hears her one message.

“No questions, no nothing, just an open door. I’m just going to hug him and bring him home and I’ll help him deal with whatever mess he’s in. I have his back, I’m not mad at him. My car is something replaceable he’s not,” said Luz.

Since then Luz says she’s had multiple reports on possible locations of her son. Luz said, “He’s mostly been seen in Meriden, Cromwell, Middletown and Ansonia.”

It may be hard to track Roldan because Luz says he left his phone at home but texted his girlfriend that he intentionally left it so no one could find him.

Roldan and the other youth already ditched Luz’s car leaving behind a now damaged vehicle with a blacked-out license plate.

Luz says if anyone sees Roldan, please say something. “If they see him try to stop him, call the authorities, I just want him home,” said Luz.

Luz says her son may still have his black backpack and red Filas. He has a scar under his left eye and a cleft lip as a baby.

If you have any information you're encouraged to call the local police.