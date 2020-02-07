Former UConn President John DiBiaggio dies at 87

STORRS — The tenth president of the University of Connecticut, John DiBiaggio, has died at the age of 87. DiBiaggio was president from 1979 to 1985.

UConn credits DiBiaggio with laying the groundwork for the university’s growth and expansion.

In remembering DiBiaggio, UConn said in a statement:

“DiBiaggio first came to UConn in 1976 and served as Vice President for Health Affairs and Executive Director of the UConn Health Center for three years before being named president of the University.

During his tenure as president, UConn adopted an academic master plan known as “Opportunities for the ’80s”; mounted its first capital campaign, The Second Century Fund, which raised more than double its goal of $25 million; and first attained a degree of fiscal flexibility through creation of the Tuition Fund, which allowed the University to retain tuition payments.

He was popular with UConn students and frequently ate in campus dining halls, and even once participated in a game of Ooze Ball while dressed as the University’s mascot. The 1985 Nutmeg yearbook was dedicated to him as he departed UConn.

‘He brought a sunny warmth and openness to these rocky hills, and the obvious ease with which he shared with us his six years here warmed measurably this cool New England campus,’ read part of the dedication. ‘We are a community,’ he told us at every opportunity, and he seemed to enjoy reminding us that we are responsible for ourselves, for one another, and for becoming all that we can become.’

After leaving Connecticut, DiBiaggio served as the president of Michigan State (1985-92) and Tufts (1992-2001).

DiBiaggio served in faculty and administrative posts at the University of Detroit, the University of Kentucky, and the Virginia Commonwealth University before coming to UConn.

While president of Michigan State, he was a member of the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics, where he worked to promote reforms that supported and strengthened the educational mission of college sports. Additionally, he was a member of the NCAA Foundation Board.”