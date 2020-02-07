FOX61 Student News: Smartphone Addiction- Is it Affecting You?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Alyssa Bonelli / Cromwell High School

Studies have shown that 40 percent of the population is addicted to their phone.

In fact, smartphone addiction can result in mental health issues, such as Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder and even depression.

On average, teens spend seven hours and thirty minutes on their smartphones daily. This does not even include time spent using technology for their school work and homework, as many school districts have moved to a one-to-one device program.

Smartphones can draw kids in for long periods of time taking them away from what is really happening in the world around them.

However, on the flip side, smart devices can be useful in having a variety of tools- ranging from organizational apps, to new forms of communication, to information that allows us to advance with this ever changing world.