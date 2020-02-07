Freezin’ For A Reason raises money for people who cannot afford to heat their homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLCHESTER - The wind and the cold has kept many people indoors Friday night, but for one group of people in Colchester, they camped outside on the Green since 2 p.m.

Four members with the organization, "Freezin' for a Reason" stayed warm by a bonfire to show people what it feels like for those who cannot afford to heat their homes.

They said some residents struggle to choose between buying groceries and medications or heating their homes.

For the past 11 years, the have raised over 110-thousand dollars for the fuel bank, money that went towards residents who need help heating their homes to get through the winter season.

"We’re helping people that are in dire straits and they’re trying to decide whether they should pay for groceries or medications or heat their homes, so basically we’re trying to help them alleviate a lot of that decision making by giving them an opportunity to get heating assistance," said Rob Suchecki of Freezin’ for a Reason.

They will be camping out on the Green until noon Sunday so they are encouraging people to swing by to make a donation.