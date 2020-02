SOUTHINGTON — Fire fighters are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-84 West Friday afternoon.

Officials said on Twitter, the accident occurred between exits 31 and 30.

According to the DOT, the right and center lanes of the highway in that area are closed at this time.

Live traffic cameras also show delays on both sides.

The DOT confirmed a seperate motor vehicle accident has closed the left and center lanes on the Eastbound side of the highway.

