SOUTHINGTON — Fire fighters responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-84 West Friday afternoon.

Officials said on Twitter, the accident occurred between exits 31 and 30, around 2 p.m.

The highway was shut down completely for a short time. By 2:45 the road had partially reopened.

Live traffic cameras showed delays on both sides.

The DOT confirmed a separate motor vehicle accident had closed the left and center lanes on the Eastbound side of the highway.

