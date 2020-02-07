× I’m sorry, what? | Gov. Lamont claps back on Twitter after New Jersey claims to be pizza capital

NEW JERSEY — Social media got a little rowdy in New England Friday afternoon and it’s all because of a pizza title!

National Pizza Day is coming up on Sunday, February 9 and New Jersey announced their plans to declare themselves the pizza capital of the world.

Whether you like it with meats, veggies or cheeses — a pizza pie always pleases.

And clearly, who makes the best pie is the newest debate in the Northeast.

New Jersey’s governor, Phil Murphy tweeted “NEW JERSEY: THE PIZZA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD… get ready.”

But, Governor Lamont clapped back letting the Garden State know where the title really lies.

Lamont said, “Relax, New Jersey. I will proudly proclaim Crimped Hair Day, Wearing Socks With Sandals Day, and Don’t Pump Your Own Gas Day in your honor. But Connecticut is clearly the Pizza Capital of the World.”

His tweet included a link to an article by the Matatdor network declaring the best style of pizza in America comes from Connecticut.

According to the adventure brand said, there’s one question that plagues pizza lovers across the US: Where can you find the best pizza?

They told readers, “I can tell you it’s not in New York or Chicago. The best pizza isn’t even called pizza. It’s called apizza, and you can find it in New Haven, Connecticut.”

What state do you think holds the title of Pizza Capital of the World?