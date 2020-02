Jose Morales charged with murder in death of Christine Holloway, mother of missing baby Vanessa Morales

ANSONIA — Police announced Friday afternoon that Jose Morales has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the homicide of Christine Holloway.

Holloway is the mother of missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales. Jose Morales is Vanessa’s father.

Morales was held on a $5 million bond, and they hope his arrest will lead to the finding of baby Vanessa.

Ansonia Police say they continue to investigate the homicide, following leads, along with evaluating and testing evidence to add to the prosecution of Morales.

His arrest is the next step in presenting a case for prosecution, police said in a release.

FOX61 has learned Norm Pattis has been hired to represent Morales. His participation is for bond purposes only at this time.

Officials say the homicide is only one part of the investigation. Their goal is still to find Vanessa, as she has been missing since December 2.

Police say Morales was the last known person seen with the 1-year-old.

Christine Holloway was found dead inside her home by police. The medical examiner said blunt force trauma was the cause of death. However, the Ansonia Police Department still believes, based on evidence, Vanessa is somewhere here in Connecticut.

Ansonia police said they needed help locating a Graco car seat, perhaps with a teething ring. There was also an Eddie Bauer backpack style diaper bag and a polka dot comforter that. They showed pictures of all three during a press conference.

“We encourage people to keep putting Vanessa‘s picture out there,” Lieutenant Patrick Lynch said. ”We believe that the more exposure it gets the better it is us and the better it is for getting baby Vanessa home.”

Vanessa Morales‘ father, Jose Morales, 43, who is the prime suspect in both the murder of his daughter’s mother and the baby’s disappearance, continues to be held on $250,000 bond after being arrested Dec. 3 on unrelated weapons charges.

“Our detectives still continue to work and build a very strong case and we’re hoping to bring that to a resolution quickly, as far as the homicide goes,” said Lynch.

Of course, several weeks ago, the FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of baby Vanessa Morales.