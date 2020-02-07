Jose Morales charged with murder, says he had nothing to do with killing or Ansonia baby’s disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANSONIA - It took nearly 10 weeks, but Ansonia police finally have their man - a man that has long been there primary suspect in the brutal beating death of his girlfriend and the disappearance of their one-year-old daughter.

“We are standing before you today to announce the arrest of Jose Morales, for the murder of Christine Holloway,” said Ansonia Police Chief Andrew Cota, during a 12 noon press conference in Ansonia City Hall.

In their arrest warrant, Ansonia police assert police that evidence recovered from Christine Holloway‘s home, two children’s clothing donation bins and Jose Morales’ car did him in.

The 43-year-old Morales, who Friday morning was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence, in connection with the killing of his girlfriend Christine Holloway, remains locked up on $5 million bond.

“I’d remind everybody about the presumption of innocence, notwithstanding the tragic and terrifying disappearance of this young baby,” said Norm Pattis, who represented Morales for bond purposes only. However, he might file for full appointment in the next couple of days.

In their warrant, Ansonia police paint Morales as a liar. And, while they say Morales acknowledges that evidence collected points to him, in both the murder of Christine Holloway and the disappearance of their one-year-old daughter, Vanessa Morales, he insists he wouldn’t be involved in something like that.

“And, we said from the beginning, through our investigation, Jose Morales was the last known person to be seen with baby Vanessa,” said Ansonia Police Lt. Patrick Lynch.

According to the warrant, a neighbor told police he was almost positive he saw Morales getting into his car with baby Vanessa on Sunday, Dec.1, which was the day before her mother was discovered dead in her bathtub and Vanessa was nowhere to be found.

Morales insisted, according to the court documents, during several interviews with police, that he used PCP multiple times during the weekend of Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 and doesn’t remember much of what happened that weekend. But claims he could never do harm to either his girlfriend or baby daughter.

The warrant highlights items recovered from two Kiducation donation bins, placed on Derby Ave., in Derby, next to Saint Michael’s Church. Many of the items, including clothing and toys, contained blood that matched Christine Holloway‘s DNA.

Among the items collected: a child’s pink Croc shoe -- and when they searched Christine Holloway‘s house, the matching shoe was found.

Lynch says now that Morales is behind bars, facing a $5 million bond, police are hopeful that, if someone has baby Vanessa, they will feel more comfortable coming forward now.

Lynch was asked to address two apparent ransom notes that were received regarding Vanessa Morales.

“We are not going to address that issue at this time,” he said.

Following his arraignment, Jose Morales was taken back to Cheshire Correctional, where, according criminal justice sources, his cellmate is Kent Mawhinney, a defendant in the Jennifer Dulos case.

Ansonia police said they needed help locating a Graco car seat, perhaps with a teething ring. There was also an Eddie Bauer backpack style diaper bag and a polka dot comforter that. They showed pictures of all three during a press conference.