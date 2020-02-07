× Michelle Troconis expected at Stamford Superior Court Friday morning

STAMFORD — Michelle Troconis, the former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, is expected at Stamford Superior Court this morning.

Troconis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and now has a new lawyer.

Troconis’ previous lawyer was Andrew Bowman. Her new lawyer, Jon Schoenhorn told me Troconis had the right to change lawyers anytime and she decided it was time for a change.

Schoenhorn said she has nothing to do with the crime.

Dulos took his life last week and died Thursday.

Schoenhorn pointed to Dulos’ suicide note as a key piece in Troconis’ case. In it, Dulos wrote that Troconis and third suspect, Kent Mawhinney had nothing to do with Jennifer’s disappearance.

“Mr. Dulos’ passing … he did leave a suicide note and under our law, that is admissible as a dying declaration on behalf of someone who is exonerated in that dying declaration,” added Schoenhorn.