Michelle Troconis expected at Stamford Superior Court Friday morning

STAMFORD — Michelle Troconis, the former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, is expected at Stamford Superior Court this morning.

Troconis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and now has a new lawyer.

Troconis’ previous lawyer was Andrew Bowman. Her new lawyer, Jon Schoenhorn told me Troconis had the right to change lawyers anytime and she decided it was time for a change.

Schoenhorn said she has nothing to do with the crime.

Dulos took his life last week and died Thursday.

Schoenhorn pointed to Dulos’ suicide note as a key piece in Troconis’ case. In it, Dulos wrote that Troconis and third suspect, Kent Mawhinney had nothing to do with Jennifer’s disappearance.

“Mr. Dulos’ passing … he did leave a suicide note and under our law, that is admissible as a dying declaration on behalf of someone who is exonerated in that dying declaration,” added Schoenhorn.

Four motions were filed by Schoenhorn Wednesday morning and three were provided to FOX61.

  1. Schoenhorn wants Andrew Bowman who hand over all of his files directly to him
  2. The case should be transferred from Stamford to Hartford
  3. Troconis should be released from house arrest

Schoenhorn said her GPS bracelet has left a visible sore on her ankle and house arrest has prevented her from seeing her 15-year old daughter who attends school out-of-state.

When asked if he will be attempting to reduce her bond, Schoenhorn said that will depend on Troconis’ financial need.

He argued her being on house arrest prevented her from seeking proper employment and in turn, receiving reasonable income.

