New Haven medical building being evacuated due to heavy wind, power outage

NEW HAVEN — Officials say a power failure has caused a medical building to be evacuated Friday afternoon.

Firefighters and emergency services are on scene at Yale/New Haven Pediatric Specialty Center located at 1 Long Wharf Drive.

According to New Haven Emergency Management, some people are trapped in elevators and patients with disabilities on the 4th and 5th floors have to be removed.

Officials say this power failure is weather or wind related.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for much of the state where gusts could reach 60+ mph depending on the track of the storm.

Eversource is reporting 12,406 power outages and the number is rising.

FOX61 has a crew on the way adn will provide more information as it becomes available.