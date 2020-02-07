Police investigating school bus crash in Westport; students on board

WESTPORT — No one was seriously injured following a school bus crash in Westport Friday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Sylvan Road North and Orchard Hill Road around 8:15 a.m.

According to police, the bus had been traveling southbound on Sylvan Road North. When it reached the intersection, the bus veered off the road and struck a traffic sign, a stone wall, and into a large tree.

The driver had to be extricated from the bus by Westport and Norwalk Fire Departments. The driver was taken to Norwalk Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police reported there were students on board at the time of the crash. The bus was on its way to Kings Highway Elementary School. According to police, injuries to the passengers were minor and no one reunited immediate transportation to the hospital.

At the time of the crash, police said members of the police department coordinated with the Westport Board of Education to notify parents and reunite them with the children.

Police are investigating the crash. Sylvan Road North is closed to through traffic from Murray Street to Marion Road.

Residents living inside the closure will have the ability to access the area. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.