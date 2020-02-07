LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 27: Gianna Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Probe: No signs of outward engine failure in Bryant crash
LOS ANGELES — Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month, killing Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any evidence of outward engine failure.
That’s according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.
The helicopter crashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles on Jan. 26.
The NTSB is investigating the accident, including any role heavy fog played, and a final report isn’t expected for at least a year.
A witness told the NTSB that the helicopter was flying forward and downward through the fog before it crashed into the hill.