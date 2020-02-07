Royal recognition for Bridgeport firefighter who donated piece of liver to toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- Call it royal recognition from Buckingham Palace to Bridgeport.

Tim Landock is a 30-year veteran of the Bridgeport fire department who, almost a full year ago, donated a piece of his liver to a total stranger, a two-year old toddler named Dylan Quiroa, from Warwick, Rhode Island. The operation was a complete success and Landock says Dylan is on the rise.

"He's doing phenomenal, I believe even better than doctors had hoped," Landock said.

The story of Landock's act of kindness has taken on new life. Landock and Dylan were recognized, last weekend, by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex; Price Harry and Meghan highlighted the a picture of the pair in a Instagram post that focuses on acts of kindness from people across the globe.

"I can't believe it, I'm just happy they put it out there," Landock said. Landock, a father of three, added that while he doesn't seek the limelight, that any publicity to amplify the message of living organ donation can only help. "As long as the word gets out about organ donation, that's all that matters," Landock said.