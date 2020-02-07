× UPDATE: Two staff members also contracted scabies at New Britain school

NEW BRITAIN – On Thursday FOX61 reported that a student at the private Solterra Academy in New Britain. On Friday, the school’s principal issued a ‘clarification’ to the release the school had sent out yesterday, which said that two staff members had also contracted the parasites.

Scabies is a small itch mite that burrows into the skin causing symptoms like intense itching and pimple-like skin rashes. According to health professionals, scabies are common in places where there is a dense population with close skin to skin contact. A classroom is typically a higher-risk environment for transmission.

On Thursday the school said they were notified by a parent that a student had scabies, and they cleaned the child’s classroom per CDC guidelines, notified staff and parents, and consulted with the New Britain Health Department.

Today, the school sent out an updated press release, saying:

“Solterra Academy would like to clarify the extent of the scabies cases at our school. Two staff members who had direct, daily contact with the student also contracted it and were immediately treated. The New Britain Health Department remains fully informed of all cases. As stated yesterday, all necessary precautions have already been taken to minimize the impact of this on our school population (see statement below). No new cases have been reported since 2/5/2020.”

The fact that two staff members also contracted the disease was not disclosed on Thursday.

Typically scabies are treated with a topical cream, which could take weeks, according to Patricia Garcia, a pediatric Hospitalist at Connecticut Children’s Hospital. She added, “It’s applied once to the entire body, we leave it on its kind of like a shampoo gel type thing and you wash it off and usually repeat one week later.”

Health professionals recommend any parent to immediately wash clothes, bedding, and other garments with hot water. Items that can’t be washed should be enclosed in a bag for 3-4 days at minimum, or up to a week. Without a host to feed on, the scabies won’t be able to reproduce and will die.