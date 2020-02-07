Weather Watch: Wind Advisory issued for most of the state Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s going to be a pretty wild day in the weather department today. Rain, gusty winds, roller coaster temperatures, and possibly even some wintry mix by the end of the day!

This morning, the wind isn’t incredibly strong, but we do have scattered rain out there along with drizzle. Pockets of heavier downpours may arrive by the late morning and mid-day, and that’s when the wind will start to pick up. Temperatures will also surge into the 50s in many towns as a strong low pressure system passes right through Connecticut.

There is a chance for an occasional heavier downpour or rumble of thunder too. A Wind Advisory is in effect with gusts up to 55+ mph possible. Scattered outages and tree damage are possible, especially at the Connecticut shoreline. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the shoreline of Middlesex and New London Counties where gusts could reach 60+ mph depending on the track of the storm.

Later today, the wind will shift from coming out of the southeast to more of a northwest wind, and that’ll usher in colder temperatures. There may even be a brief snow shower in portions of the state around sunset! That’s all due to colder air moving in, as temperatures will plummet into the 20s tonight.

Saturday looks sunny and chilly, with a cold breeze and highs in the 30s.

Sunday stays quiet as well, other than maybe a scattered flurry.

We’re then watching the chance for some unsettled weather in the form of rain showers or a wintry mix at times for a stretch of days next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Rain heavy at times. Windy and warmer. Damaging winds possible int he afternoon and evening. Precipitation could end as wet snow in spots before tapering off late-day and at night. High: 50s.

TONIGHT: An evening snow shower, then clearing skies and colder temperatures with windy conditions. Lows: 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for a sprinkle/flurry. High: 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance rain/snow shower. High: low-mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Chance rain/mix. High: Low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Low 40s.

