Full list of closures and delays
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Wethersfield fire crews on the scene of a burning pole at Prospect Street and Ridge Road

Posted 7:46 AM, February 7, 2020, by , Updated at 07:48AM, February 7, 2020

WETHERSFIELD — The Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department says they are on the scene of a burning pole at the intersection of Prospect Street and Ridge Road. The fire involves the primary power lines.

Eversource is reporting almost 1,200 customers currently without power.

WVFD says Prospect Street is closed off at Willow Street heading eastbound, and Ridge Road is closed at Brimfield Street and Prospect Street as you head westbound.

Eversource has been called to the scene, and according to their website, the estimated time of power restoration will be around 9:45 a.m.

WVFD asks travelers to avoid Prospect Street in this area.

Google Map for coordinates 41.691905 by -72.680271.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.