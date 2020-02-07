× Wethersfield fire crews on the scene of a burning pole at Prospect Street and Ridge Road

WETHERSFIELD — The Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department says they are on the scene of a burning pole at the intersection of Prospect Street and Ridge Road. The fire involves the primary power lines.

Eversource is reporting almost 1,200 customers currently without power.

WVFD says Prospect Street is closed off at Willow Street heading eastbound, and Ridge Road is closed at Brimfield Street and Prospect Street as you head westbound.

Eversource has been called to the scene, and according to their website, the estimated time of power restoration will be around 9:45 a.m.

WVFD asks travelers to avoid Prospect Street in this area.