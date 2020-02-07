Wethersfield fire crews respond to burning utility pole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WETHERSFIELD -- The Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to a burning pole at the intersection of Prospect Street and Ridge Road about 7:30 Friday morning. The fire involved the primary power lines.

WVFD closed off Prospect Street at Willow Street heading eastbound, and Ridge Road was closed at Brimfield Street and Prospect Street, while Eversource was called to the scene to make repairs.

Dave Colletta saw the fire, and managed to capture the transformer exploding on his phone.