Car strikes pedestrian on Route 5 in Enfield

ENFIELD – Police are investigating a serious pedestrian accident which has shut down Route 5 (Enfield Road) in Enfield.

Police say the crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Orlando Road. Route 5 is closed from Post Office Road to Oliver Road while the Metro Services Accident Reconstruction Team investigates.

There is no exact condition available yet for the patient. FOX61 photojournalist Kevin Bostiga says reports that a walker can be seen in the road. Police say the driver who struck the pedestrian remained on scene.

This is a developing story; we’ll have more information as it becomes available, online and on the FOX61 News at 10 and 11 p.m.