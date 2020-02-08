× Connecticut State Police arrest Rhode Island man for sexual assault

KILLINGLY – At 10:55 this morning, Nicholas Oliveira, 29, of Lincoln, RI turned himself into the Troop D barracks after learning there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Troopers were initially dispatched on July 10, 2019 for a complaint from the victim’s mother claiming that her daughter was “touched” and “looked at” by her “uncle” that was just a family friend while attending camp at the Hideaway Cove Campground in Killingly the previous July.

Eastern District Major Crime Troop D Detectives assumed the investigation and eventually had enough information to obtain an arrest warrant out of GA 11 in Danielson.

Oliveira was taken into custody and charged with Sexual Assault 1st, two counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor / Sexual Contact, and Risk of Injury to a Minor.

Oliveira posted a court set $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at GA 11 in Danielson on February 18, 2020.