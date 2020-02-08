Local LEGO Masters get to see some masterworks, test their own skills at Westfarms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD - Fans of the new show Lego Masters on FOX61 got the chance to see some impressive Lego creations in person. The Lego Masters tour made a stop at the Westfarms Mall.

A life size Lego living room was complete with chairs, a fireplace, even some portraits of other favorite Fox shows. However, to many kids, the best part was one the creative director was most proud of.

"Definitely the fish tank," said Sofia Scherer of Cromwell. "Because the fish were like floating and there weren’t even any stilts," she said.

"When you create something and people love it as well, it sorta gets you a little choked up inside," said Timothy Anderson, the creative director for Roadworks.

Parents and kids also took part in a Lego Masters competition of their own. They had four minutes to create whatever was spun on the wheel.

"It was really hard cause you had to like build a lot of what you spun and we spun a spaceship and had to put the pieces together," said Christopher Price of Essex.

Some kids even said they think they could take on the pros in the show.

"I really like lLegos because i have a lot in my room, my room is just a Lego mania," said Alya Mihai of Cromwell.

You can watch Lego Masters every Wednesday night at 9 o'clock, on FOX61.