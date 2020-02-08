× Memorial items in front of the Dulos’ Farmington home are removed

FARMINGTON – Items left at the memorial dedicated to Jennifer Farber-Dulos have been removed. They disappeared sometime within the last 24 hours.

The rock and tree at the end of the private road of Jefferson Crossing have been covered in colorful flowers, candle lanterns and purple fabrics for months now.

Now, there are only two signs. One thanks the police. That sign has been there for a while. There is also a new sign for the Hartford Interval House, a domestic violence non-profit. They are asking for donations in lieu of flowers.

Hartford Interval House says that they had nothing to do with the removal of items are the placement of the sign.

The family of Fotis Dulos and his best friend Anna Curry were staying at the estate during this past week as they put his final affairs in order before his burial in Greece. They left the property Friday.