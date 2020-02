× Middletown Fire Department battles 2-alarm blaze

MIDDLETOWN – Middletown Fire Department and surrounding towns via mutual aid responded to 15 Rose Circle just before noon for a two-alarm blaze.

There are no injuries to report at this time and only one of the buildings’ families needs to be displaced.

Crews will be on scene for some time to eliminate all hot spots that are left.

This is a developing story

There was a second alarm fire on Rose Circle in #Middletown with no injuries reported. It was an aggressive knock down with mutual aid. Whole building was evacuated but only one family will be displaced. Fire Department will still be on scene putting out hot spots. pic.twitter.com/x9e8QvJkQW — Jose Gomez 🎥 (@PhotogJoseGomez) February 8, 2020